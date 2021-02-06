Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $208.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.52. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

