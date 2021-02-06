Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.1% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,498,659 shares of company stock worth $407,683,503. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $268.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.04. The firm has a market cap of $763.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

