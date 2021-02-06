Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663,653 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Avient worth $99,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 744,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after buying an additional 216,029 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 792,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 218,364 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Avient by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avient by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avient by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

AVNT stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.93 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

