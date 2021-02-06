Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.423 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Avista has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.10 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

