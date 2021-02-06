Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Shares Down 1%

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 32,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $24.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.45.

About Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF)

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

