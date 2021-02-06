Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $41.78 million and approximately $13.27 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00062862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.82 or 0.01187513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.08 or 0.06235755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00051282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00020413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.