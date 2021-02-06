Axie Infinity Shards Market Capitalization Achieves $9.12 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00063352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.04 or 0.01195732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.10 or 0.06500436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00052703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00035106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

Axie Infinity Shards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.