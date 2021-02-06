Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Hits $72.27 on Top Exchanges

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $167.54 million and $150.29 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 182.4% against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $72.27 or 0.00179506 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00050678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00176872 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00062076 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00074973 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00224690 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043358 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

Badger DAO Token Trading

Badger DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

