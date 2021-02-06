Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Position Decreased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,508,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,279 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,542,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,667,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,357 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $22.08 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

