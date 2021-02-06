Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,271 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.07% of Ball worth $21,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Ball by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 5.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Ball by 65.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,096,319.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $89.39 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

