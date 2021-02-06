Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.39 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

NYSE:HD opened at $278.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

