Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,928,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,793.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,651.17. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,106.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

