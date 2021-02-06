Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,500 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $517,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $216,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 120.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 50.0% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $268.10 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,498,659 shares of company stock valued at $407,683,503. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

