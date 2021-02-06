Banano 1-Day Volume Reaches $25,979.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Banano has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $25,979.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00051827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00180412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00063524 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.59 or 0.01213687 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.77 or 0.06519492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,260,147 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.