Band Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $229.06 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $229.06 million and $206.72 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.18 or 0.00028945 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00063167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.66 or 0.01164483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,416.29 or 0.06257427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00051721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022837 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00034022 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

BAND is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

