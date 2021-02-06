Band Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $279.24 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $11.59 or 0.00028919 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $237.47 million and approximately $279.24 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00062892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.72 or 0.01129876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.86 or 0.06463651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00050207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00033951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00020497 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

Band Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

