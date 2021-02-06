Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
BKNIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Santander raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, January 25th.
BKNIY stock remained flat at $$5.82 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.83.
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
