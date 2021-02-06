Base Protocol (BASE) Price Tops $0.93 on Exchanges

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 54.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and $11.98 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00178462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00080306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00062676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00227863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044006 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 16,574,386 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,628,452 tokens. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

Base Protocol Token Trading

Base Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.