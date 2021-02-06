BASIC (BASIC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.38 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. One BASIC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $23.37 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00051305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00181363 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00062411 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00076129 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00222856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044087 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,075,995,842 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

