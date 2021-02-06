Bata One Day Volume Tops $18.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Bata has a total market cap of $29,933.15 and $18.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 51.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bata

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official website is bata.io

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

