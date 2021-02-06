Beacon (BECN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $11,933.25 and approximately $7.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00032584 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

