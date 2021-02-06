Beam (BEAM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14.19 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Beam has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $35.88 million and $14.19 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 81,144,360 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

