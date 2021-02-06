BeatzCoin (BTZC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $54.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $506,492.46 and $54.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000235 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00040200 BTC.

BeatzCoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,278 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

