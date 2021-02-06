Beaxy (BXY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $16,222.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 51.2% against the dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $16,222.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00063354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.69 or 0.01193437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.74 or 0.06525415 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00053178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00035000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00021799 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

