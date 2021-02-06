Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.01 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be purchased for $859.67 or 0.02125739 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $61.90 million and $3.01 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00244465 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

