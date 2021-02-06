Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Beetle Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $513,419.23 and approximately $149,163.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 49.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 254,444,855 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

