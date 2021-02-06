Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Market Cap Reaches $23.34 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $23.34 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00005154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00186564 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00063822 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00077469 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00226870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00048646 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Token Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 67,353,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,470,978 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

Benchmark Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

