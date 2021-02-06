Beowulf (BWF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $103,116.00

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $14.11 million and approximately $103,116.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beowulf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beowulf has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00051942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00184551 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00062635 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00076409 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00227704 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00046842 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

