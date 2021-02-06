BEPRO Network Market Cap Achieves $1.43 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $1.43 million and $277,026.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BEPRO Network token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.51 or 0.01174679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.09 or 0.06378806 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00052262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022932 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034625 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

