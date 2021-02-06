Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $1.24 Million in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.22% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF in the third quarter worth $412,000.

Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.79.

