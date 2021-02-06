Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of XMLV opened at $49.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99.

