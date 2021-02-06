Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 117,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

