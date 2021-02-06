BetProtocol Price Reaches $0.0007 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00063354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.69 or 0.01193437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.74 or 0.06525415 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00053178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00035000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00021799 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

