BHK Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,521 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $108.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.