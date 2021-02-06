Binance Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.21 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion and approximately $2.21 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 58.1% higher against the dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $70.63 or 0.00177743 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00051380 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00083983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00062304 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00226146 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00060924 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

