Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) to report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Biodesix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full year earnings of ($5.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.05) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biodesix.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biodesix stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.25% of Biodesix at the end of the most recent quarter.

BDSX stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 57,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,673. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.44. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biodesix (BDSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.