Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s (BHVN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.82.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.55 per share, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.