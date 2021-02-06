Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.71. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 36,358 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

About Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET)

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.