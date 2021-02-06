Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,506 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $4,136,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,809 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 86,606 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $242.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $245.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.37.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.