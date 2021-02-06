Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 5,339 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 1,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

BIRDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bird Construction from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

