BitBall (BTB) Reaches One Day Volume of $611,186.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 35.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, BitBall has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $611,186.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,992.84 or 1.00337902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00031398 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00065144 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000244 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000219 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003147 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.