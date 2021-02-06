Bitball Treasure Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $925,382.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $51.27 million and $925,382.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for $113.94 or 0.00280275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00089816 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000177 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00025413 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009290 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

