Bitcloud Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $138,304.92 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,856.49 or 1.00313400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00030487 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.55 or 0.01155416 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.40 or 0.00300499 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00220682 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00060805 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00036681 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,705,323 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

