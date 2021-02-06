bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $67.43 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00181232 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00061490 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00073064 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00224060 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00042863 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

