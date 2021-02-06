BitCoal Achieves Market Cap of $18,122.32 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $18,122.32 and approximately $7.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded up 96.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.07 or 0.00382660 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

