BitCoen (BEN) Hits Market Cap of $88,305.56

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCoen has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $88,305.56 and approximately $3,602.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.89 or 0.00390369 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001486 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,212.88 or 1.02005869 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About BitCoen

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

