Bitcoin Atom Trading Up 30% Over Last 7 Days (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 114.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000044 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

