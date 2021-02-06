Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Hits $15.92

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for about $15.92 or 0.00039618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $295.70 million and $14.80 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,186.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.12 or 0.01152425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.65 or 0.00466945 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002888 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006659 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.