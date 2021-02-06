Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.72 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $134.06 million and approximately $12.97 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond token can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Token Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

