Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $51.88 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $217.84 million and $51.88 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.44 or 0.00031324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.51 or 0.00243043 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00091447 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

